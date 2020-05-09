Horizon City raid leads to arrest in Walmart social media threat, FBI says

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The person responsible for social media threats against local Walmart stores was arrested after a warrant search in Horizon City late Friday night, according to an FBI spokesperson.

The individual that made the social media threats towards the local Walmart stores was arrested by our agents late last night. Thank you to the citizens of El Paso for "Seeing Something and Saying Something" in order to protect our community. #ElPasoStrong pic.twitter.com/SYWLvYoSxT — FBI El Paso (@FBIElPaso) May 9, 2020

The arrest came hours after a disturbing post appeared on Instagram from a user posting multiple photos of what appeared to be high-powered weapons. In two of the social media posts, the hashtag “#WatchOutWalmartWalmartImComing” was used. The posts were removed hours before the search warrant was executed at the home in Horizon City.

The social media threat was shared to several platforms and was also passed to reporters at KTSM early Friday, who immediately reported the threat to local law enforcement.

“This incident should serve as a reminder that the El Paso FBI has zero tolerance for anyone who threatens to do harm to others, especially after August 2019,” the FBI said in a Tweet Saturday morning.

Late Friday evening, a search warrant was executed at a home in the 14600 block of Hendricks Drive in Horizon City. While details were not immediately available, FBI Spokesperson Jeanette Harper told KTSM the warrant was related to the social media threat.

She says additional information will be available later this morning.

KTSM observed multiple law enforcement agencies at the home Friday evening. One individual appeared to be in custody as authorities investigated what appeared to be weapons near a red pickup truck with New Mexico license plates.

This story will be updated as the FBI releases additional information.