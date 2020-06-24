Horizon City man wanted in connection with shooting that left an infant dead

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find Jesse David Gonzalez, 31, following a June 18 shooting that left an infant dead.

Gonzalez has an active arrest warrant for manslaughter connected to the shooting which fatally injured an infant.

On June 20, Sheriff’s Investigators released that the shooting was most likely accidental.

Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who knows any information about Gonzalez’s whereabouts to call 911 or the Sheriff’s Office at 915-832-4408.

Gonzalez is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. His last known address is 725 Gasport Horizon.