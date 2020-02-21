Horizon City man sexually assaulted girlfriend until she died, court documents say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man suspected of killing his girlfriend allegedly sexually assaulted her while she was passed out, resulting in her death.

A criminal complaint affidavit for Travis James Edmisten, 36, says that forensic evidence and an autopsy showed that he killed Erin Teresa Hawkins, 37, during a sexual assault and not during consensual sex as he claimed.

Officials said on Jan. 25 that the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit was summoned by the Horizon City Police Department to the 15000 block of Ashford St. in Horizon City to investigate the death of Hawkins.

Officers found Hawkins dead in the shower and Edmisten said she was injured during “kinky” sex and claimed he did not realize she died while showering until the morning, the affidavit said.

However, a medical examiner reported that Hawkins’s injuries were so bad that “it is unlikely that a person would have consented to sustain such injuries.” Her blood alcohol content was 0.48, which would have left her unconscious or unable to “resist or defend herself against the assault,” the affidavit said.

The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Edmisten also stated that he did not go into the restroom while Hawkins showered, but a bloody palm print matching him was found in the restroom, close to where Hawkins was found, the documents said.

Bleach stained sheets were also located in the dryer. Edmisten had told detectives he put bloody sheets in the washer and went to sleep, the affidavit said.

Detectives also found restraints with blood evidence near the bed. Court documents said Edmisten did not tell law enforcement that Hawkins was restrained.

Edmisten was arrested on Feb. 19 and is now facing a first-degree murder charge. He was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility under a $500,000 bond.