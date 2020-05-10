1  of  2
Breaking News
Multiple injuries reported in McNutt Road crash Homicide investigation underway in Las Cruces

Homicide investigation underway in Las Cruces

Crime

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:
LCPDMobileCommand_1495061224286.jpg

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Las Cruces Police say one person is dead after a shots fired call Saturday evening.

It happened just before 6:30 p.m. when LCPD officers responded to a shots fired call at the intersection of Amador Avenue and Esperanza Street in Central Las Cruces. Upon arrival, officers located a man who had been shot at least once.

The victim died shortly after officers arrived, according to LCPD.

Investigators are now combing the scene for evidence and asking the public to avoid the area. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (575) 526-0795.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

El Paso Saturday COVID update

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso Saturday COVID update"

Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on I-10 in East El Paso

Thumbnail for the video titled "Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on I-10 in East El Paso"

13 Otero ICE facility virus tests removed from state count, 6 new cases tallied in Doña Ana County

Thumbnail for the video titled "13 Otero ICE facility virus tests removed from state count, 6 new cases tallied in Doña Ana County"

State jail in East El Paso hit with COVID-19 outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "State jail in East El Paso hit with COVID-19 outbreak"

Outdoor grill sparks fire at West El Paso home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Outdoor grill sparks fire at West El Paso home"

Zaragoza STI Friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Zaragoza STI Friday"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime