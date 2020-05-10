Homicide investigation underway in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Las Cruces Police say one person is dead after a shots fired call Saturday evening.

It happened just before 6:30 p.m. when LCPD officers responded to a shots fired call at the intersection of Amador Avenue and Esperanza Street in Central Las Cruces. Upon arrival, officers located a man who had been shot at least once.

The victim died shortly after officers arrived, according to LCPD.

Investigators are now combing the scene for evidence and asking the public to avoid the area. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (575) 526-0795.

