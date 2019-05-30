Home invasion in East El Paso ends in death of a man

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A home invasion ended with one dead in East El Paso on Wednesday, police said.

El Paso Police officers were dispatched to a residence on Les Peterson after they received a 911 call on Wednesday, May 29 at around 9 p.m.

Officers arrived at the residence where they found the body of a male at the entryway of the home. Inside the home, there were other people, including the shooter according to a press release from the El Paso Police Department.

According to investigators, Jorge Cano, 29, and his sister Jessica Cano, 23, arrived at the home at Les Peterson where, according to police, they intended to assault Jessica Cano's ex-boyfriend Aaran Raymond Roman, 35.

Jorge Cano allegedly forced his way to the residence by kicking the door. Jorge Cano and his sister entered the home where they encountered Roman, according to the press release.

In defense, Roman shot Jorge Cano who was reported dead at the scene.

Jessica Cano was charged with one count of burglary of a habitation, and was booked into the El Paso County Detention Center where she is under a $40,000 bond.