Hoax springs eternal: what the FBI wants you to know

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Hoaxes are on the rise, and the FBI wants El Pasoans to remain vigilant.

Last week, the FBI investigated a threat posted on Instagram against Walmart stores.

The threat shook the community as the Borderland continues to recover from the Aug. 3 mass shooting at the Walmart near Cielo Vista Mall. To compound the fear, many people frequent local Walmart stores to stock up on food and other goods amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is how terror is created.

To make such a threat is retraumatizing to an already vulnerable community, and the FBI takes these threats seriously. Agents were able to locate and arrest the perpetrator, 29 year-old Alex Barron from Horizon City in less than a day.

Wednesday, the FBI met with members of the media to discuss the impact of hoaxes during the pandemic.

The definition of “hoax” has taken on new speech functions in contemporary culture.

According to the dictionary, a hoax is “intended to deceive or defraud.”

People create hoaxes for many reasons that include feigning control by inciting chaos, achieving notoriety, gaining revenge, demonstrating the intellectual capacity to pull off a hoax, or for political reasons.

The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted a rush of online hoaxes to spread misinformation. In April, 80 percent of Americans reported being exposed to fake COVID-19 “news” at the early phase of the pandemic. According to the Pew Research Center, “52 percent of those who said they had seen any made-up news related to the coronavirus outbreak offered specific storylines or claims they had come across that seemed completely made up.”

Locally, the FBI is working to combat hoaxes and urges the community to “see something, say something.”

On Wednesday, Daniel Ramos, Criminal Branch Assistant Special Agent in Charge, explained the importance of the FBI’s “Think before you post” community outreach campaign.

“As we saw this past weekend, it takes the help of the community and resources to keep our fellow citizens safe from harm,” he said.

“As a result of a community tip, we were able to mitigate a potential threat and it came to a successful resolution.”

The FBI considers issuing a threat a federal crime that can result in up to five years in federal prison.

“The Bureau and its law enforcement partners take each threat seriously. We investigate and fully analyze each threat to determine its credibility,” says FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich.

“Hoax threats disrupt school, waste limited law enforcement resources, and put first responders in unnecessary danger. We also don’t want to see a young person start out adulthood with a felony record over an impulsive social media post. It’s not a joke; always think before you post.”

Special Agent Ramos recommends talking to those in your household about how to report risks seen online and stresses the importance of emotional regulation. Oftentimes threats are posted as a cry for attention, and knowing how to mitigate stress can help prevent the spread of online hoaxes.

Emotional regulation and stress management can include reducing screen time, taking a walk or engaging in other forms of physical exercise, adopting or fostering a pet, and talking about stressors and struggles with someone trusted.

“The bottom line is these threats are not a joke,” said Special Agent Ramos. “They can have devastating consequences to the community and the individuals who pose the threats.”