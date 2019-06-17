Hit and run investigation leads to arrest in 2017 home invasion: El Paso Police

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police believe the man arrested last week on suspicion of a hit-and-run accident is also responsible for a carjacking in May and a home invasion in 2017.

Carlos Calderon, 20, is facing aggravated robbery and burglary of habitation charges in connection with the two crimes.

Police said in a news release they responded to a hit-and-run crash in the 1500 block of Grama on June 10. The vehicle involved was found in the 3100 block of Douglas.

The car was reported stolen on May 20 during a carjacking by a man with a knife. Calderon was taken into custody.

“During the investigation, Calderon made a comment to investigators similar to a comment he made to the victim of 2017 home invasion,” Police said in a news release. “Further investigation led to Calderon being identified as the offender in the 2017 home invasion where he broke into the victim’s residence, threatened to kill her and held her at knifepoint for several hours.”