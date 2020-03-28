Hit-and-run driver who killed child two years ago still sought by police

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It’s been more than two years since 12-year-old Kianna Johnson was hit and killed by a car in the early morning hours of February 5, 2018, and the person who killed her still hasn’t been brought to justice.

Kianna, who suffered from Autism, was able to get out of her home around 1:30 a.m. February 5, and was attempting to cross the 5600 block of Dyer Street, just north of Fred Wilson near the Walmart when a vehicle that was northbound on Dyer hit her and left her for dead.

El Paso Police believe the vehicle that hit Kianna was a dark-colored cargo van that was spotted on nearby surveillance cameras at the time of the crash.

Anyone with any information on the death of Kianna Johnson should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward. 

