‘Hidden’ gun heist proves unsuccessful, police search for suspect

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso are searching for a man who held up a West El Paso Family Dollar store last week while threatening the clerk with a hidden gun.

It happened around 8:40 p.m. on Thursday, October 22, at the Family Dollar store at 4200 N Mesa. According to police, the man walked into the Family Dollar and went directly to the clerk at the cash register and handed over a note demanding money and making a threat of having a gun.

The clerk could not open the register, and the suspect grabbed the note and fled the scene without money or items.

He is a Hispanic male, 5’8” in height, light complexion, short hair, and may have tattoos around the eye area. The suspect was wearing a light-colored facemask, a black jacket, a black shirt, gray pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with any information on the identity of this robber should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.