‘Help me, he shot me’: Marital problems lead to husband shooting wife, affidavit says

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso couple was reportedly having “marital problems” when a man shot his wife in the neck earlier this month, according to new court documents obtained by KTSM.

As KTSM previously reported, Michael Lauro Iglesias, 46, is accused of shooting his 39-year-old wife on May 1 at a home on the 1400 block of St. Johns.

According to an affidavit, responding officers found the injured woman lying on a couch with her husband and his father standing next to her.

“Help me, help me, he shot me,” the wife reportedly told officers. Officers also reported hearing Iglesias saying, “I think I killed her.”

She was transported to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and was last listed in stable condition.

According to documents, Iglesias told investigators that he and his wife were having problems with their marriage and argued when he got home.

The affidavit states that he then allegedly took his handgun, loaded a magazine with bullets, inserted the magazine, and racked the handgun.

Iglesias said the weapon went off during the argument, shooting the victim in the neck.

Iglesias remains behind bars under a $150,000 bond.