Gang unit investigating East El Paso drug robbery, shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man was shot in the leg during a drug robbery on Thursday night in East El Paso.

Jacob Rueda and Eduardo Casas were walking to their car when two men with guns confronted them at about 8:30 p.m. on June 20, police said in a news release.

During a struggle, Rueda was shot in the leg and the two men were able to take a backpack full of marijuana, police said.

Rueda was taken to Del Sol Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Josiah Lozano

Courtesy EPPD

However, a third man who was with Rueda and Casas, was arrested.

Police said Josiah Lozano, 20, was taken into custody on outstanding criminal warrants for impeding breath family violence, evading arrest with a vehicle and two traffic warrants. He was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on bonds totaling more than $13,000.

The two men who committed the robbery are still missing.