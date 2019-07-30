Gang unit arrests man in shooting of teenager, El Paso Police say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 36-year-old man was arrested for allegedly shooting a 19-year-old woman earlier this month.

George Andres Solis was arrested at about 10 a.m. on July 27 by the El Paso Police Department’s Gang Unit for allegedly shooting Alexis Ramirez at about 11:46 p.m. on July 19 in the 10700 block of Sapphire, police said in a news release.

The gang unit was called to assist in the case on the night of the shooting and after investigating they were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Solis, police said.

Solis was taken into custody without incident and was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $375,000 bond for aggravated assault and $50,000 for violation of a protective order, police said.