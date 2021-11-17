Gang member from Magnolia, sex offender from El Paso added to Texas Most Wanted list

AUSTIN, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Department of Public Safety added two men to the Texas 10 Most Wanted List, a gang member from Magnolia, Texas, and a sex offender from El Paso.

Joshua David Whitworth, 36, of Magnolia, Texas, is affiliated with a prison gang, the “Aryan Brotherhood of Texas”. He has been wanted since August 2020, when the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for violating his parole.

In 2018, Whitworth was arrested in Arkansas for delivery of methamphetamine and cocaine, where he bonded out and later returned to Texas. In 2019, he was convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and was sentenced to two years in prison. Whitworth was released on parole in July 2020.

In December 2020, Whitworth was convicted of unlawful possession of metal or body armor by a felon and for evading arrest. He was sentenced to four years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) prison.

John Oliver Talmadge McMickings, 38, of El Paso, Texas, has been wanted since May 2021, when a warrant for a parole violation was issued by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles.

Another warrant for McMickings’ arrest was also issued in October 2021 by the El Paso District Attorney’s Office for failure to register as a sex offender.

In 2012 McMickings was convicted of sexual assault of a child for an incident involving a 14-year-old girl and was initially sentenced to five years of probation. However, his probation was revoked in 2013, and McMickings was sentenced to 10 years in prison. He was then released on parole in August 2019.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders Lists. Current lists can be found on the DPS website.

The DPS advises against apprehending these individuals as they are considered armed and dangerous.

