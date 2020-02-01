Friends remeber the life of Socorro teen killed in shooting

Friday evening, family and friends gathered at Cedar Crest Funeral Home in east El Paso to honor the life of 15-year-old Jesus Estrada, who was killed in a shooting last Wednesday night.

“He was a good kid, he had a good heart… he was always there, you could always count on him, said Estrada’s childhood friend Alejandro Fuenes.

The news of Estradas death left friends shocked.

“When I heard the news, I didn’t expect him… because he was a really good kid. I just don’t know why someone would want to hurt him,” said Baudelio Marmolejo, friend of Estrada.

Fuenes explained to KTSM, Estrada was well liked throughout the Socorro community.

“He was just a big part of us, he was apart of everybody… and now that he’s gone, it feels like there’s a hole in my chest,” said Fuenes.

There is a go fund me set up to help the family, if you would like to donate click here.