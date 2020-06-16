Four men allegedly beat up victim for ‘wearing the wrong color,’ El Paso Police say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Four men were arrested by the gang unit after they allegedly assaulted another man for “wearing the wrong color.”

The attack happened at about 12:10 a.m. on May 30 in the 9400 block of Viscount, a news released from the El Paso Police Department said.

Prior to going to a party, Timothy Walton, 19, was wearing a red bandana while his friend FaceTimed with the offenders.

Once they were all at the party, the four suspects confronted Walton and allegedly beat him up, police said.

Frederick Williams

Neco Cawthorn

Deomontez Duncan

Jalen Hasty

Police arrested Jalen Hasty, 26; Frederick Williams, 20; Neco Cawthorn, 19; and Deomontez Duncan, 22, on suspicion of engaging in organized criminal activity. They were booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.

Police said when the men were arrested, officers found three handguns that may be linked to other investigations.