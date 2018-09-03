Four arrested for allegedly damaging Bowie High School football field
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - El Paso ISD police arrested four juveniles for allegedly damaging Bowie High School's football field last week.
According to the El Paso Times, the incident happened Wednesday afternoon in a construction area near the stadium.
The paper reports that EPISD arrested the four suspects, but the district has not yet released information on the type of damage.
Stay with KTSM.com for updates.
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-