Four arrested for allegedly damaging Bowie High School football field

By:

Posted: Sep 03, 2018 04:35 PM MST



EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - El Paso ISD police arrested four juveniles for allegedly damaging Bowie High School's football field last week.

According to the El Paso Times, the incident happened Wednesday afternoon in a construction area near the stadium.

The paper reports that EPISD arrested the four suspects, but the district has not yet released information on the type of damage.

