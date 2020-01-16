Fort Bliss soldier had 4 tall boys prior to crash that killed El Paso motorcyclist

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Fort Bliss soldier allegedly had four tallboy beers at one bar and then was on his way to another bar when he hit and killed a motorcyclist, court documents say.

The complaint affidavit for Ivan Romo, 27, reveals what he told investigators after he allegedly hit and killed Celso Manuel Garcia on Jan. 9 in Central El Paso.

Police said that Romo was drunk when he ran a red light at about 10:10 p.m. at the intersection of Yandell and Raynor. They added that after hitting the motorcycle with his Dodge Ram, Romo also crashed into two parked cars.

When being interviewed by police Romo told them he drank four tallboys of Ultra Light at Honest Abe’s, 1160 Airway. Then he decided to drive to Coconuts bar, 816 Piedras, to meet some friends, the affidavit said.

At first, Romo told an officer “that the light was yellow and he took the yellow light,” the affidavit said. But later when talking to a member of the Special Traffic Investigators unit, he “admitted to failing to stop at a red light,” and “he was aware the light was red, so he accelerated in an attempt to clear the intersection.”

Romo also said he had last eaten at about 10 a.m. when he had two buffalo chicken tacos at Twin Peaks, the affidavit said.

A man told officers they were traveling north on Raynor and stopped at Yandell because the light turned red, but the truck Romo was allegedly driving passed at a high rate of speed and drove through the red light, hitting the motorcycle, the court documents said.

Romo also failed a field sobriety test and a breathalyzer revealed his blood alcohol content to be at .162, the affidavit said. A person is legally considered drunk at .08.

According to jail records, Romo was released on bond on Jan. 13. He is facing an intoxication manslaughter charge.