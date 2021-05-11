Fort Bliss soldier convicted of murder

Crime

by: Patricia L. Garcia

Posted: / Updated:

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Fort Bliss soldier was convicted on Monday of one count of murder by a military judge at a general court-martial, in addition to 12 other charges.

Pfc. Luis A. Morales-Sanchez, 24, was sentenced to be confined for 40 years and 10 months and
to be discharged from the service with a dishonorable discharge.

A statement from Fort Bliss officials included a list of the charges against Morales-Sanchez:

On May 28, 2020, Brigadier General Matthew L. Eichburg personally ordered the referral of charges against Pfc. Morales-Sanchez to a general court-martial. The referred charges include two specifications of murder, eight specifications of assault, two specifications of wrongful use, possession of a controlled substance, four specifications of willfully disobeying a superior officer, two specifications of obstructing justice, two specifications of attempting to violate a military protective order, one specification of making a false statement, one specification of stalking, one specification of reckless endangerment, and two specifications of extramarital sexual conduct. The Soldier was arraigned before a military judge in June 2020.

Brig. Gen. Matthew Eichburg was the acting commander of Fort Bliss during this time period.

He was convicted of two counts of willfully disobeying a superior commissioned officer, one count of making a false official statement, one count of wrongful use of a controlled substance, one count of assault, five counts of assault consummated by a battery, one count of aggravated assault and one count of adultery.

He was acquitted of two counts of attempt to violate a lawful order, two counts of disobeying a superior commissioned officer, one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, one count of wrongful discharge of a firearm, one count of aggravated assault, one count of stalking and one count of negligent discharge of a firearm.

According to a Jan. 25 article from Task & Purpose, a charge sheet with information about Morales-Sanchez’s offenses was not yet available.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More crime

More Crime