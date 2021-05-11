Fort Bliss soldier convicted of murder

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Fort Bliss soldier was convicted on Monday of one count of murder by a military judge at a general court-martial, in addition to 12 other charges.

Pfc. Luis A. Morales-Sanchez, 24, was sentenced to be confined for 40 years and 10 months and

to be discharged from the service with a dishonorable discharge.

A statement from Fort Bliss officials included a list of the charges against Morales-Sanchez:

On May 28, 2020, Brigadier General Matthew L. Eichburg personally ordered the referral of charges against Pfc. Morales-Sanchez to a general court-martial. The referred charges include two specifications of murder, eight specifications of assault, two specifications of wrongful use, possession of a controlled substance, four specifications of willfully disobeying a superior officer, two specifications of obstructing justice, two specifications of attempting to violate a military protective order, one specification of making a false statement, one specification of stalking, one specification of reckless endangerment, and two specifications of extramarital sexual conduct. The Soldier was arraigned before a military judge in June 2020. Brig. Gen. Matthew Eichburg was the acting commander of Fort Bliss during this time period.

He was convicted of two counts of willfully disobeying a superior commissioned officer, one count of making a false official statement, one count of wrongful use of a controlled substance, one count of assault, five counts of assault consummated by a battery, one count of aggravated assault and one count of adultery.

He was acquitted of two counts of attempt to violate a lawful order, two counts of disobeying a superior commissioned officer, one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, one count of wrongful discharge of a firearm, one count of aggravated assault, one count of stalking and one count of negligent discharge of a firearm.

According to a Jan. 25 article from Task & Purpose, a charge sheet with information about Morales-Sanchez’s offenses was not yet available.

