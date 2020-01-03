Former Sunland Park border militia leader pleads guilty in federal court

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The leader of a militia group that was posted on the U.S.-Mexico border in Sunland Park pleaded guilty to firearm charges on Thursday.

Larry Mitchell Hopkins was arrested in April 2019 on being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition. At the time he was leading the United Constitutional Patriots.

A complaint affidavit said that FBI agents saw the firearms in Hopkins’ possession during a visit to his home in Flora Vista, N.M. in 2017. Court documents show that Hopkins admitted to having these guns illegally.

Agents were alerted to his home because witnesses saw members of the United Constitutional Patriots with rifles and other guns. Hopkins had also allegedly told someone that they “were training to assassinate George Soros, Hillary Clinton, and Barack Obama, because of these individuals’ support of Antifa.”

According to the criminal complaint, Hopkins had nine firearms and ammunition at his home in San Juan County, N.M., in Nov. 2017. Hopkins was banned from owning firearms because he was convicted of at least three felonies including “possessing a loaded firearm in the state of Michigan in 1996; being a felon in possession of a firearm in the state of Oregon in 2006; and impersonating a peace officer in the state of Oregon in 2006,” an U.S. Attorney’s Office news release said.

Hopkins could be sentenced to a maximum of 10 years in prison, be fined up to $250,000 probation.