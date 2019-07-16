Former priest found guilty of sexually assaulting young girl

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Former El Paso priest Miguel Luna has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a young girl for several years.

Luna, 68, abused the altar server in the 1990s during his time at El Paso’s Corpus Christi Church.

Jurors deliberated for about three hours before delivering the verdict Monday evening.

❗️Miguel Luna has now been taken into custody. His sentencing will be tomorrow at 9am. pic.twitter.com/nBsZMOgHIS — Celina Renae Quintana (@KTSMCelina) July 16, 2019

One of Luna’s victims, who previously worked with the priest at St. Pius Catholic Church, took the stand on Monday and told the courtroom she was also raped in that same time frame.

The woman told the jury that she and Luna went to Juarez to have dinner and drinks before he dropped her off and allegedly sexually assaulted her in her living room.

The defense argued that the woman seduced Luna. “If she didn’t want that she should have said no before the date,” attorneys said during closing arguments.

The defense also brought another former altar server to the stand, who said she never noticed any inappropriate behaviors from Luna.

“I never saw any preferences towards anyone, he was a very open person to everyone,” the woman said.

During closing arguments, prosecutors said Luna used his position in the church to take advantage of unknowing victims.

“The defendant used his position as a priest to abuse her and would use his position to keep her quiet,” attorneys said. “A wolf in sheep’s clothing.”

Luna faces life in prison. Sentencing will begin at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.