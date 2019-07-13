Former priest admits to fathering prostitute’s child, being aware of complaints

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Friday, ex-priest Miguel Luna, 68, took the stand in his trial for 12 charges of sexual assault.

As KTSM previously reported, Luna is accused of sexually assaulting a young girl for “several years” throughout the 1990s.

During Friday’s testimony, Luna also admitted to fathering a prostitute’s child in that same time frame.

He was also asked if he knew about the allegations of him asking inappropriate questions to people when they were confessing to him.

Luna said that he was aware of the complaints, but said the questions were “in regards to the Ten Commandments.”

Luna admitted that he was no longer allowed to have teenagers confess to him in 2008.

Luna later said he was frustrated when he was assigned to maintain a library at a Maryland church. “I wasn’t doing what my vocation was,” he said.

According to Luna, a bishop also asked him about sexual assault allegations. “I was so desperate that I said, ‘Yes, I did it’, just to get it over with,” Luna said.

The trial will resume Monday morning.