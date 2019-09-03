1  of  2
Former Montwood High School band treasurer wanted by El Paso Police for embezzlement

Stacey Telles. Courtesy EPPD

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department is searching for the former Montwood High School band treasurer for allegedly embezzling money from the group.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Stacey Telles, 40, who allegedly embezzled $50,000 from the band’s treasury over a six-month period, a release from the El Paso Police Department said.

Telles had made arrangements to turn herself in Tuesday morning, but she never showed up. When detectives went to her home, it was vacant.

Anyone who knows where Telles may be is asked to call police at 915-212-4759 or Crime Stoppers at 915-566-8477.

