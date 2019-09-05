Former Montwood High School band treasurer surrenders to El Paso Police

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The former Montwood High School band treasurer accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from the group has turned herself into the El Paso Police Department.

Stacey Telles, 40, walked into the Central Regional Command Center on Wednesday and told officers she was wanted on a warrant. She was shortly booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $75,000 warrant.

Telles alleged embezzled about $50,000 from the Montwood band over a six-month period, police said earlier this week.

She had originally made arrangements to turn herself in on Tuesday but never showed up.

Parents at Montwood told KTSM on Thursday they are creating a new board for the band to provide more transparency moving forward and to find solutions to replace the money.

According to parents, the money would have gone towards things like buying new instruments and covering membership fees for students who need assistance.