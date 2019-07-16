Former Mexican mayor arrested on drug charges in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – A former Mexican mayor is now behind bars on drug charges after being arrested in Las Cruces earlier this month.

Federal authorities took Pablo Granados, 55, into custody on July 4 for allegedly conspiring to distribute 500 or more grams of cocaine around the region.

According to Mexican reports, Granados previously served as the mayor of Madera, Chihuahua.

According to court documents obtained by KTSM, Granados allegedly worked together with several others to sell the drug.

The affidavit reveals that he allegedly told a former distributor that he could supply him/her with cocaine priced at $27,000 per kilogram.

Granados is being held without bond at the Dona Ana County Jail.