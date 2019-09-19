Former Fort Bliss soldier sentenced in federal court for stealing guns on post

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A separated Fort Bliss soldier was sent to a year and a half in federal prison for stealing guns from other soldiers on post.

Christopher Darnell Harris, 25, was sentenced to 18 months in prison by U.S. District Judge David Guaderrama on Thursday, a Department of Justice news release said.

Harris had pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a stolen firearm, one count of theft on Fort Bliss, unlawful carrying of firearms on Fort Bliss and simple possession of marijuana while on Fort Bliss, the release said.

Harris would steal wallets and keys from the lockers of at least 10 service members and then use the keys to break into vehicles. He stole two handguns during this time, the release said.