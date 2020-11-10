Former Chaparral man found guilty of criminal sexual contact of a minor

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Las Cruces jury on Tuesday found 38-year-old Gary Ferrell guilty on one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact of a minor.

Jurors in the trial, which was held Monday in the Third Judicial District Court in Las Cruces, deliberated for two hours.

In 2017, Ferrell was arrested after the child victim reported the abuse to her mother. The abuse was reported to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama, who then contacted the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office investigation division.

The defendant and the victim’s family knew each other while they resided in Chaparral, N.M., in 2014. The forensic interview was conducted at a Children’s Advocacy Center in Alabama.

Ferrell was taken into custody and will be sentenced in 30 to 60 days.

Latest Headlines