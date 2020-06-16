Forgery suspect apprehended by Las Cruces Police

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Las Cruces Police arrested a man after he allegedly tried to pass a forged check at Walmart Sunday.

Michael Scott Wideman, 41, is charged with six counts of forgery and one count of possession of a controlled substance. In addition to the felony charges, Wideman is also facing shoplifting, criminal trespass, unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon, and concealing identity charges.

According to LCPD, they were dispatched Sunday to the Walmart store on Rinconada about a shoplifting suspect. Upon arrival, they learned Wideman was attempting to cash a check made out to someone else. He was detained for questioning and gave officers a fake name.

Officers eventually learned Wideman’s true identity and allegedly found several forged checks in his possession along with other documents, including a social security card that did not belong to him. During a search, LCPD officers say they located two sets of brass knuckles and .2 grams of black tar heroin in his pockets.

Wideman was booked into the Doña Ana County Detention Center where he is initially being held without bond.