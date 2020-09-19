Food King attack captured on video

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two women viciously attacked a South El Paso grocery store employee after she asked them if they’d paid for an item in their cart. The entire scene was captured on video surveillance footage at the Food King, located at 5514 Alameda. Now, authorities are asking for your help identifying the pair.

It happened just before 10 p.m. on Monday, August 3, 2020, at the Food King near Fox Plaza. According to police, the older woman lunged at the store employee when she asked if she’d paid for an item in her cart. Soon after, the younger woman also began attacking the employee. Both women hit and punched the store employee several times in the face.

The store employee required hospital treatment for her injuries.

Both suspects are heavy-set Hispanic women. The older woman is 40 to 50 years old with long black hair in a ponytail. She was wearing a black and white checkered blouse, and black pants. The second woman is in her late teens or early 20’s and has shoulder-length hair. This woman was wearing a maroon t-shirt and blue denim jean shorts. The women fled from the store in a gray-colored pick-up truck similar to a GMC or Chevrolet with New Mexico License plates.

Anyone with any information on the identity of these women should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.