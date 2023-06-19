CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman was found with a baby raccoon in her bag after police searched her belongings during a bicycle stop.

According to the Clearwater Police Department, 43-year-old Lindsay Rodewald was stopped while riding her bicycle, which did not have lights on at night.

While speaking with police, she gave them verbal consent to search her backpack. Officers found a broken glass pipe with crystal residue. A field test indicated the presence of methamphetamine.

Rodewald told the police department she forgot the pipe was in her bag and that she used meth a few days prior.

Upon further investigation, the baby raccoon was found in the woman’s backpack. Police said it was around a week old.

The critter was taken to the Veterinary Emergency Group in Tampa. It will be cared for alongside other young raccoons before being released into the wild.