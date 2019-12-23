Five men arrested in Socorro shooting from earlier in December

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Police Department arrested five men in connection with a Dec. 12 shooting, which resulted in a house being hit by bullets.

The shooting happened in the 10400 block of Monte Mayor Dr.

“Investigators determined several gunshots struck a nearby residence while the home was occupied; though no one was injured,” a news release said. The Socorro Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit have identified and arrested the following men with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity/Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.”

Here is a list of the men arrested:

  • Marco Antonio Aguirre, 19, on engaging in organized criminal activity and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond is $75,000.
  • Oscar Adrian Aguilar, 17, on engaging in organized criminal activity aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and terroristic threat causes imminent serious bodily injury. His bonds add up to $26,000.
  • Angel Gerardo Ornelas, 19, on engaging in organized criminal activity and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond is $300,000.
  • Alexis Imanol Limantour, 18, on engaging in organized criminal activity and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond is $20,000.
  • Julian Cobain, 19, on engaging in organized criminal activity and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond is $20,000.
