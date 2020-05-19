Final fugitive captured for role in 2010 Juarez murders of US Consulate employees

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man wanted for allegedly contributing to the 2010 slaying of three people associated with the U.S. Consulate in Juarez has been captured, according to the FBI.

Luis Mendez, 44, is listed as captured on the FBI’s website.

Mendez was the last of 35 suspects captured in connection with the March 13, 2010 attacks that killed three people with ties to the U.S. Consulate.

U.S. citizens Lesley Ann Enriquez-Catton, an employee at the consulate, and her husband Arthur Redelfs, an El Paso County Sherif’s Detention Officer, were shot and killed in their vehicle as they left a children’s birthday party. Enriquez-Catton was pregnant at the time. The unborn baby also died in the attack, an FBI bulletin said.

Jorge Alberto Salcido-Ceniceros, the husband of a consulate employee, was shot and killed in his vehicle as he left the party as well. His three children were in the vehicle, but survived, the FBI bulletin said.

Barrio Azteca gang member were identified by law enforcement as the party responsible for the slayings.

According to a KTSM story from 2019, Mendez was the last fugitive associated with the case.

“Twenty-eight of those defendants have pleaded guilty, one was convicted by a jury, one is currently pending trial, one defendant committed suicide while imprisoned during his trial and three others are pending extradition from Mexico,” a U.S. Department of Justice news release said in that story.

The FBI had said Mendez had left the Barrio Azteca and formed a new hybrid gang/cartel named “La Nueva Empresa” in Juarez.