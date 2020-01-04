Federal authorities search for missing La Tuna inmate

ANTHONY, Texas (KTSM) — Federal law enforcement is looking for an inmate at the La Tuna prison who walked away from the facility Friday.

Fidelmar Chavez-Quezada, 53, was discovered missing from the Satellite Prison Camp (SPC) La Tuna during an inmate check at 9:20 p.m. Friday, January 3.

The U.S. Marshals Service and other law enforcement agencies are now assisting the Federal Bureau of Prisons in locating Chavez-Quezada.

According to the BOP, Chavez-Quezada was sentenced in the District of New Mexico to 10 years in prison for Possession with Intent to Distribute more than 50 kilograms of marijuana.

He is described as a Hispanic male with black hair, brown eyes, 5’9″ tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds.

SPC La Tina is a minimum-security facility that currently houses 243 male inmates.

If you have information regarding Chavez-Quezada’s whereabouts, please contact the U.S. Marshals Service at (325) 269-3302.