FBI names ‘truck driver’ allegedly behind suspicious flyers targeting young boys

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The FBI on Monday released the name of the “truck driver” who was arrested after he allegedly offered free trips to young boys in a suspicious flyer.

Travis Wayne Vavra, 57, was arrested on Dec. 6 and is facing a federal charge of interstate transportation of minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, the FBI said in a news release.

The flyers showed up in social media over the weekend and were written allegedly by a truck driver who offered to drive young boys on the road for $100 a week during the winter break.

The FBI says Vavra has done this before.

“In 2015, Vavra allegedly provided individuals with a flyer advertising free trips across the country for children,” the news release said. “A similar flyer appeared on social media channels this past weekend. According to the criminal complaint, over the past five years, Vavra transported a minor victim from Texas to states throughout the Southwest and Midwest with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.”

Investigators are asking any other potential victims or anyone with information to come forward. The number to call is (915) 832-5000.

Special Agent Charge Luis Quesada said, “people that prey upon the innocence of our children will be held accountable for their actions.”

If convicted Vavra faces between 10 years to life in prison.