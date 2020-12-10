FBI: Money mule schemes on the rise

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The FBI El Paso Division wants the Borderland to beware of money mule schemes that could unwittingly be fueled by victims’ bank accounts.

U.S. law enforcement agencies have taken action against more than 2,300 “money mules” over the last two months, a vast increase from the total number of 600 in 2019.

Money mules are people who help fraudsters by receiving funds from victims and then forward the money to the fraud organizers.

“Some of the common flags we see with the latest money mules are people who have received unsolicited emails,” says Chris Goldschmidt, White Collar Complex Crimes Special Agent at the FBI’s El Paso Division.

Goldschmidt said other methods include unsolicited social media messages, phone calls and snail mail.

According to the FBI, common money mule schemes include lottery fraud, romance schemes and government imposter fraud that target the elderly and vulnerable members of society.

“Money mules fuel fraud against some of America’s most vulnerable populations. Without the help of these money mules, many foreign fraud enterprises find it difficult to profit off of U.S. victims,” said Attorney General William P. Barr in a statement provided to KTSM 9 News.

This year, the U.S. Department of Justice, the FBI, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service along with six other federal law enforcement agencies completed the third annual Money Mule Initiative. The initiative is a coordinated effort designed to disrupt money laundering networks.

“As this initiative demonstrates, the Department of Justice is committed to disrupting money mule networks, taking actions against more money mules this year than ever before, in an effort to cut off the flow of funds from American consumers and businesses to transnational criminal organizations,” said Barr.

More than 35 people were criminally charged or placed under arrest this year for roles in receiving payment from fraud victims and forwarding the funds to accomplices.

Action was taken against more than 2,300 money mules that spanned more than 90 federal districts.

“The success of the Money Mule Initiative is the culmination of the hard work and coordination between the FBI and our federal, state, local and international partners,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray. “This campaign has resulted in hundreds of criminal arrests worldwide and justice for countless victims.

