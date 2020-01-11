FBI issues arrest warrant for father of missing toddler accused in mother’s death

ROSWELL, NM (KTSM) — The FBI issued a federal arrest warrant for 32-year-old Jorge Ernesto Rico-Ruvira following the death of his estranged wife in Roswell January 8.

Chaves County Magistrate Court in Roswell, N.M., issued a state felony arrest warrant charging Rico-Ruvira with one count of murder on Jan. 8, 2020, after he allegedly killed Isela Mauricio-Sanchez in Roswell, N.M., and is believed to have fled with their 3-year-old son.

Rico-Ruvira, a Mexican citizen, may have fled to Mexico where he has family in Zacatecas and Jalisco, according to the FBI. He is described as a Hispanic male, 5’8″ tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the FBI at (505) 889-1300, Roswell Police Department, (575) 624-6770, or the New Mexico Department of Public Safety Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-457-3463.

Tips can also be sent online at tips.fbi.gov.

