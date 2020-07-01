FBI in El Paso working to prevent federal election crimes

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Democracy is top-of-mind for many as the 2020 election cycle kicks up, and the FBI is doing its part to protect against federal election crimes.

A system of representative government is only able to function if votes are not manipulated and if campaign activities are regulated by law. Failure to do so threatens the democracy the United States was founded upon.

Individual states bear the responsibility to conduct free and fair elections that the FBI protects in an effort to prevent violations of the U.S. Constitution. The FBI has federal jurisdiction in relation to election crimes if a ballot includes at least one federal candidate, an election or polling official abuses their authority, false voter registration, and any activity that violates federal campaign finance law.

To help streamline federal election crimes that the FBI investigates, the Bureau created three broad categories: voter/ballot fraud, civil rights violations, and campaign finance offenses.

You can learn more below.

Voter / Ballot Fraud

A voter knowingly provides false information when registering to vote False citizenship claims

An ineligible person votes in a federal election Non-citizens Some felons

Vote-buying schemes in which the voter is paid or receives something of value in exchange for their vote or registering to vote Money Drugs Gifts

A person votes more than once in a federal election Obtaining an absentee ballot in the names of people who cannot vote or are deceased



An election official corrupts their office in favor of a candidate or party Stuffing ballot boxes with illegal ballots Manipulates ballot tally



Civil Rights Violations

A voter is threatened with physical or economic harm if they refuse to vote a certain way

Any effort to prevent an eligible voter from effectively voting through deception

Campaign Finance Crimes related to the Federal Election Campaign Act (FECA)