FBI: Head of Goodwill of El Paso arrested with husband, released without charges

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The FBI confirmed to KTSM 9 News the head of Goodwill Industries El Paso was arrested along with her husband on Wednesday.

According to the FBI, Melinda Jordan, president and CEO of the organization, and her husband, James Jordan were detained at their home Wednesday night. Melinda Jordan was not charged and was released, the FBI said.

“Yesterday the FBI and TX DPS conducted a court-authorized law enforcement activity at the residence of Mr. James Jordan and Mrs. Melinda Jordan that resulted in both being taken into custody,” a statement from the FBI said. “Mrs. Melinda Jordan was not booked or charged with any State or Federal crimes and was released. Mr. James Jordan remains in custody at this time. No further details can be given at this time regarding Mr. Jordan as this is an ongoing matter.”

According to El Paso County Jail records, James Jordan is facing charges of:

False statement to obtain property or credit service of more than $300K.

Forgery of government, national, instrument, money or security.

Forgery to defraud or harm another.

Fraudulent filing of financing statement/ groundless with intent to defraud or harm another.

Perjury.

Simulating legal process.

Tampering with government RCD license or seal with intent to defraud or harm another.

Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

The FBI says it cannot provide any further details at this time.

We tried looking through federal records and couldn’t find anything that’s been filed yet.