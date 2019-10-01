Father suspected of breaking infant’s ribs, injuring sibling arrested by EPPD

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 33-year-old El Paso man was arrested Thursday after an investigation led police to believe he seriously injured two of his six children, including a 2-month old.

Moises Martinez, 33, of the 7900 block of San Jose Road in the Lower Valley is charged with two counts of Injury to a Child.

The investigation began on September 12 when officers were called to Providence Children’s Hospital by medical personnel to report a 2-month-old infant was in critical condition due to suspected abuse. The baby had suffered serious head and brain injuries and had fractured ribs according to the doctors.

El Paso Police’s Crimes Against Persons Unit began interviewing witnesses and learned that one of the infant’s siblings had bruising to her right eye.

Investigators believe Martinez is responsible for the injuries of both children. His bond was set at $60,000 and he remains behind bars as of Tuesday morning.