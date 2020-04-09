Father and son arrested after assault of 12- and 14-year-olds, El Paso police say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A father and son have been arrested in connection with an attack on two teenagers and a 12-year-old last month at the Chemical National Park.

Lorenzo Provencio, 45, and Anthony Provencio, 17, were arrested Tuesday afternoon and are each facing three charges of engaging in organized criminal activity, according to an El Paso Police Department news release.

The gang unit had been investigating a March 27 assault where two 14-year-old and a 12-year-old were attacked, allegedly by the several people.

Police said the suspects arrived in a black SUV, got down and beat up the youths, thPolice said the suspects arrived in a black SUV, got down, beat up the youths and threatened them with a knife and taser. The group also stole their clothes and personal belongings.

The driver of the SUV was identified as Lorenzo Provencio and one of the offenders was identified as his son Anthony.

Both members were arrested Tuesday afternoon and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility. The father’s bond is set at $300,000 and the sons at $150,000.

Police are still investigating the assault and expect to make more arrests.

