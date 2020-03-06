Far East El Paso car chase ends with trooper firing at truck with child inside, couple arrested

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A couple was detained after a Wednesday night car chase and alleged fight with a Texas trooper in East El Paso.

Shem Garcia Prieto, 31, and Lynnett Martinez, 27, were taken into custody at about 11 p.m. on March 6. After a standoff, Prieto was arrested. Meanwhile, Martinez has taken to social media to claim the officer attacked her and tried to punch her stomach after she told him she was pregnant.

According to an arrest affidavit, Prieto was driving a white Chevrolet pickup that a Department of Public Safety trooper tried to pull over. Prieto allegedly drove off and led the trooper on a chase before stopping at a home in the 13860 block of La Von Avenue.

Prieto exited the vehicle then reached back into the vehicle. In the affidavit, the trooper said he did not know what Prieto was reaching for and fired his gun, striking the tailgate.

A news release from DPS said the trooper noticed a child was inside the truck and rushed Prieto and placed him in handcuffs.

Martinez then exited the home and, according to the affidavit and news release, tried to get the trooper off Prieto. However, Martinez said the trooper took her down as soon as she exited the home and began to strike her. She also claimed that after she informed him she was pregnant, he targeted her belly.

During this time, Prieto escaped and went inside the home where troopers claim he barricaded himself and refused to come out until more than an hour later, the affidavit said.

Prieto was taken into custody and Martinez was taken to the hospital for what DPS called “minor cuts and scratches.”

KTSM has reached out to both Martinez and DPS for further comment on the allegations. They did not immediately respond.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, DPS said in a news release.

Prieto is facing charges of resisting arrest and evading arrest, according to court records. No charges are listed for Martinez.