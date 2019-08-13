Family acquaintance arrested for sexual assault of a child, El Paso Police say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso man has been arrested for the sexual assault of a teenage boy, El Paso Police Department officials said.

Last Friday morning Crimes Against Children detectives arrested Christopher Aaryn Romero, 35, at his home.

After further investigation it was discovered, Romero is a family acquaintance of the alleged victim and allegedly assaulted the teen in May.

Romero was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility charged with Sexual Assault of a Child under a $155,000 bond.