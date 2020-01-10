Fake money being used to pay food delivery drivers, El Paso Police say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police say food delivery drivers are being paid with fake money throughout East El Paso.

Detectives from the Pebble Hills Regional Command have reported several similar thefts.

The food will be ordered to an address by a person using a “spoofed” phone number. When the delivery driver arrives, the suspects approach the driver before they reach the address and pay using counterfeit money.

“Detectives advise delivery drivers should be especially suspicious if approached before making contact with someone at the delivery address,” police said in a news release. “The authenticity of the currency can be detected by the texture of the paper.”

Anyone with information on the ongoing scam is asked to call police at 915-212-4759.