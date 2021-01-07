Facebook post credited in recovery of stolen pickup truck from Truth or Consequences

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Las Cruces Police Department said a social media post about a truck theft helped to recover the vehicle.

The theft gained widespread attention on local social media pages and a suspect was arrested after being spotted by someone who read about the theft on Facebook.

According to LCPD, 30-year-old Michael Todd, of Hobbs, N.M., was charged with one count of receiving stolen property, a third-degree felony.

On Saturday, the owner of a 2012 Nissan Titan pickup reported the vehicle stolen in Truth or Consequences, N.M. Friends of the owner posted pictured on social media, asking for tips.

On Sunday evening, a Las Cruces man who had seen a Facebook post about the theft called police after spotting what he believed to be the stolen pickup at the Pilot Truck Stop at 2681 W. Amador Ave.

Las Cruces police officers arrived to find the pickup in the parking lot with a suspect nearby. The suspect, identified as Todd, was seen on store surveillance cameras driving and exiting the stolen pickup. He was taken into custody without incident.

The pickup was returned to the owner.

Todd was arrested and booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center, where he is being held on a $1,000 bond.

