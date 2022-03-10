EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A former teacher who engaged in sexual acts with at least three minors in the El Paso area has pleaded guilty, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

Ricardo Ortiz, 30, was a teacher at Horizon High School.

Federal agents arrested him when he showed up to meet with what he thought was a 14-year-old.

Investigators said he started chatting with the 14-year-old on social media not long before the conversation turned sexual. However, Ortiz was actually chatting with an FBI employee, and when he arranged to meet with the child for a sexual encounter, agents arrested him upon arrival.

Further investigation revealed that Ortiz had child pornography on his electric devices.

On Wednesday, he pleaded guilty to three counts of coercion and enticement of a minor and one count of possession of a visual depiction involving the sexual exploitation of a minor. He faces a maximum penalty of up to life in prison for each coercion and enticement count and up to 20 years on the child porn count.

The FBI continues to investigate and asks anyone who might have information related to Ortiz’s case to call the El Paso FBI office at (915) 832-5000.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said this case was investigated and prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative that the Department of Justice launched in May 2006 to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.