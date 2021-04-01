Estranged wife charged in husband’s murder

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The estranged wife of a man who was found dead in a Northeast El Paso garage in February was arrested in connection with his murder on Wednesday.

According to the El Paso Police Department, 57-year-old Leanne Mandeville was arrested by U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force officers at her home.

She was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $1,000,000 bond. Mandeville was charged with murder.

As KTSM 9 News previously reported, foul play was suspected in the death of 56-year-old Laithe Marra, who was found in a Northeast residence at the 4700 block of El Campo Drive on Feb. 21.