Escaped homicide suspects may have traveled near the El Paso area, officials say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Marshals are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the capture of two escaped homicide suspects from Arizona who may be near the El Paso area.

According to a news release, Blane and Susan Barksdale allegedly escaped from custody in Utah on Monday while being extradited from Arizona to New York.

Officials say the couple was last seen driving in the area of Show Low, Ariz., but possibly fled the state to avoid apprehension.

They were previously detained in New York for an April homicide in Tuscon.

Investigators say there has been information that indicates the couple may have been in the El Paso and Southeastern New Mexico areas.

The man and woman are being considered “armed and dangerous.”

Blane Barksdale, 56, is described as a white male, 6’5″, and 260 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

Authorities describe Susan Barksdale, 59, as a white female, 5;7″, and 125 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Their vehicle, a red GMC Sierra pick-up truck, has an Arizona license plate 127XTY and a “Black Diamond Auto Glass” decal on the rear driver side window.

According to the bulletin, the couple may be affiliated with the Aryan Brotherhood and Hells Angles OMG and have a history with firearms.

They are known to frequent dollar stores and are may be committing vehicle, petty theft, and shoplifting crimes to pawn goods for money.

Anyone with information on the Barksdales’ location is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals by calling 1-877-WANTED or clicking HERE.