EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) El Paso deportation officers removed a Guatemalan fugitive from the United States Wednesday, Aug. 30, wanted for aggravated rape in his home country, according to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Antonio David Osorio-Lucas, 23, who had a final order of removal, was flown to Guatemala on a charter flight operated by an ICE Air Operations Unit.

ERO officers turned custody of Osorio-Lucas over to local authorities at the La Aurora International Airport in Guatemala City, Guatemala, according to ICE.

ICE says Osorio-Lucas illegally entered the United States in El Paso and U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) agents encountered and arrested him the same day on July 10.

Osario-Lucas was issued and served with a Notice of Expedited Removal Order and was charged with illegal entry on July 12, and then he was convicted of the same charge and was sentenced to six days confinement or time served on July 18.

He was released from the El Paso County Detention Facility on July 19 and turned over to the custody of ERO El Paso. He remained in ICE custody at the El Paso Processing Center until he was removed from the country, according to ICE.

“Foreign fugitives living among us are a threat to our country’s national security and risk to public safety,” said Mary De Anda-Ybarra, field office director for ERO El Paso. “ICE considers egregious and violent criminals our highest priority for removal, and we will continue to focus immigration enforcement efforts on identifying and arresting them to make sure they are returned to face justice in their home countries.”

