EPPD’s bomb squad assisting HSI in morning investigation

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police and the Texas Department of Public Safety are assisting Homeland Security Investigations in an East El Paso neighborhood Tuesday morning.

HSI confirms they were executing a warrant in the 3500 block of Proud Eagle Drive around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday when they encountered material that required them to call in assistance from EPPD’s Bomb Squad and DPS.

The neighborhood is currently closed to traffic as law enforcement works in the area. There is no additional information regarding the investigation.