EPPD: Thieves stole more than $1,500 in booze from popular Downtown bar

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police say three people stole at least $1,525 worth of liquor, beer, and soda from the International Bar in Downtown El Paso early last month, now they’re asking for help identifying the trio.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. on the morning of Wednesday, October 9. According to police, the three suspects made their way into the storage area of the International Bar located at 114 East Mills across from San Jacinto Plaza through an unlocked door.

Once inside, the three men stole about 24 bottles of liquor and several cases of beer and soda before making their getaway.

Investigators are certain that someone will recognize the images of the trio responsible for this burglary. Anyone with information on this burglary should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.