EPPD: Thieves steal $1,200 from victims at Speaking Rock

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two men were seen on surveillance using a duplicate debit card to steal more than a thousand dollars from two victims at Speak Rock in late June.

According to El Paso Police, around 1 a.m. on Sunday, June 23, two men were spotted on Speaking Rock’s security video withdrawing a total of $1,200 from an ATM machine inside the casino. The men are suspected of using duplicate cards to complete the theft.









The men are described as Hispanic men in their 40’s. One of the suspects was seen wearing eyeglasses in one of the photos.

Detectives are asking anyone who recognizes the two men to call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.